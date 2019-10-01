An official dedication and ribbon-cutting for Monona’s newest city park will take place from 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
The park, excepted to be named Grand Crossing, is at 6320 Inland Way, on the banks of the Yahara River and part of the Yahara Commons development at Bridge Road and West Broadway.
Mayor Mary O’Connor will kick off the festivities at 1 p.m. with a special guest appearance by former Mayor Bob Miller. The ribbon-cutting will occur at about 1:30 p.m.
Activities will include live music, face painting and balloon artists for families, a tour of the park and concession stand, and free snacks and ice cream by Monona Parks & Recreation at the new Below Deck concession stand.
The park is about 0.6 acres and has a price tag of about $1.9 million.
Projects within those costs include concrete and precast pavers, a small stage, seating tables, seating walls with lighting underneath, a firepit, the underpinnings for an ice rink, a floating dock, a rack for canoes and kayaks, bike racks and a bicycle repair station, and a concession stand with restrooms, fireplace and kitchen area.
State grants amounted to about $348,000.
Last month, the Monona Parks and Recreation Board recommended the name Grand Crossing for the park.
In accordance with city policy on the naming of new parks, there is a 30-day public input period, where officials will accept comments on the proposed name. It is expected the city council will approve the official name at the Monday, Oct. 21, meeting.
The name derives from a reference in the book “Monona in the Making” to historical significance of the area and reference to site used by Native Americans. It also describes the stately appearance of the park, city officials said.
Comments can be directed to Jake Anderson, director of the parks and recreation department, at janderson@ci.monona.wi.us. Feedback will be shared with the Monona City Council whether to adopt the recommended name or choose a different name for the park.
