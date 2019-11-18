Dane County lifted its slow, no wake orders on lakes Monona, Waubesa, and Kegonsa. The orders for lakes Monona and Waubesa were rescinded at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12. Lake Kegonsa had its slow, no wake order rescinded at noon Friday, Nov. 15.
Lakes Monona, Waubesa, and Kegonsa had been under slow, no wake orders since September and October due to heavy rains. Recent weather patterns have helped lake levels decline.
Slow, no wake orders were previously lifted on Lake Mendota on Oct. 30.
Boaters are reminded that all lakes in the Yahara Chain have permanent, year-round 200 feet from shore slow, no wake restrictions. Navigational and hazard buoys have been removed from all lakes for the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.