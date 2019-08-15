Residents interested in serving on the Monona Grove School Board are invited to submit a letter of interest by the end of the next week.
A vacancy on the board was created with the death of Jeff Simpson on Aug. 3.
The person appointed will serve until April 2020, when an election will be held to complete the remaining year of Simpson’s three-year term.
Board President Andrew McKinney said he would have preferred waiting longer to appoint a replacement for Simpson out of respect for the family. However, state law and district policy require a vacancy be filled within 60 days, he said.
Applicants must by a U.S. citizen, 18 or older, and be a qualified elector of the Monona Grove School District.
In addition, interested candidates should have a genuine interest in and devotion to public education, a willingness to give time and effort to the position, a capacity to understand people and the ability to work cooperatively with others.
Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest by Friday, Aug. 30, to Joyce Hamm, executive assistant to the superintendent, Monona Grove School District, 5301 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716, or by email to joyce.hamm@mgschools.net.
Candidates should also answer the following questions:
– Why are you interested in serving on the school board?
– What qualities and experience do you have that will enhance the board’s decision-making process and contribute to the board?
At the Aug. 14 meeting, board members said they intend to interview applicants during a special meeting, likely to be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. If there are too many candidates to interview that night – what that number is has yet to be determined – a second meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
A majority of the board is required to appoint someone to the position.
In the April election, there will be three seats up for election: Simpson’s one-year term as well those currently held by Dean Bowles and Susan Fox, each for the full three years.
No candidate runs for a specific seat or term; of the top three candidates in that election, the person with the lowest tally (of the top three) will serve the one-year term.
Also at the Aug. 14 meeting, members chose Susan Manning to serve as board clerk, a position previously held by Simpson.
