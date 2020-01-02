Monona Alder Molly Grupe has announced her candidacy for re-election to the Monona City Council in the April 7 election.
Grupe was elected to the council in 2018, in one of only a handful of contested elections in recent Monona history.
She currently holds appointments as an alder on the Sustainability Committee, Public Safety Committee, Senior Citizens Committee and Mass Transit Committee. Previously she served on the Landmarks Commission and Library Board. Additionally, Grupe is a member of the Friends of the Monona Senior Center Board and serves on the Loud in the Library annual fundraiser steering committee.
In her second term on the council, Grupe hopes to buoy the city's ongoing sustainability campaign, encouraging city departments, businesses and residents to contribute to the city's commitment to achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050 (a resolution signed by the council in spring 2019).
Additionally, as a recently trained peacemaker with the Dane County Community Restorative Courts, she hopes to bolster the Monona Police Department's relationship with the CRC, with which the Public Safety Department signed a memorandum of understanding in the summer of 2018. Unlike traditional court proceedings and sentencing processes, CRC Repair Harm circles are victim-focused and group-mediated.
In her first term on the council, she helped evaluate and adopt engineering and construction proposals related to infrastructure changes and improvements on city streets and bike paths; assisted in drafting a resolution with Alders Jennifer Kuhr and Nancy Moore in support of the Dane County Board's proposal to rename Squaw Bay; worked with the Sustainability Committee to host the city's first-ever Sustainability Showcase at National Night Out 2019; and collaborated with a number of city departments in ensuring the successful opening of The Current and Grand Crossing Park at the riverfront development.
Grupe is a regular volunteer at community events, including the summer concert series in Winnequah Park, Santa's Workshop at the Monona Senior Center and the Monona Community Festival.
