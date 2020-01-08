Teri L. Bruns has been elected to the board of directors for Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corp., doing business as WPS Health Solutions.
Her information technology career spans more than 25 years, from programming and systems engineering to her current leadership role in developing cloud-based services and emerging technology partnerships.
As vice president of global partner solutions at VMware, Bruns leads a cross-functional team charged with scaling VMware’s technology platforms and leveraging partnerships with global system integrators, solution outsourcers, and technology and independent software partners.
Earlier in her career, she was in technology and sales leadership roles with EMC, CoreBTS and Symantec.
A native of Pennsylvania, Bruns has lived in the Madison area since 1978. She majored in business at Edgewood College in Madison and has served on the American Family Children's Hospital Advisory Board.
Bruns is a mentor for women in the technology industry and was one of the recipients of In Business magazine’s Women of Industry awards in 2018.
Nationally over multiple years, Bruns has been on CRN magazine’s Women of the Channel list, which honors women based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.
Monona –based WPS Health Solutions is a government contractor and a Wisconsin nonprofit health insurer. The WPS Health Insurance division offers health plans and benefits administration. The WPS Government Health Administrators division administers Part A and B Medicare benefits for millions of seniors in multiple states, and the WPS Military and Veterans Health division serves millions more members who are active in the U.S. military, veterans and their families. In 2019, the international Ethisphere Institute named WPS one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 10th straight year.
