Just when it appeared the situation was hopeless for the Monona Grove High School boys basketball team, junior Lance Nelson came through with a clutch basket in the closing seconds in the Silver Eagles Jan. 25 Badger Conference crossover game against Sauk Prairie at Madison Edgewood.
Nelson forced overtime by sinking a 3-point shot with seven seconds remaining, and then the Silver Eagles outscored the Eagles 8-0 in the extra session to take a 58-50 win.
The triumph marked Silver Eagles head coach Dan Zweifel's 300th career victory. Zweifel started his coaching career at MG in 1996.
The game was part of the annual Badger Challenge tournament where teams from the north and south conferences with similar positions in the standings play each other.
Entering the game, both MG and Sauk Prairie were in fourth place in the Badger South and Badger North conferences, respectively. The Eagles led the game 30-25 at halftime and went on a 7-2 run to start the second half for a 37-27 advantage.
The Silver Eagles fought back with an 11-0 run to take the lead 38-37. The game was close the rest of the way although the Eagles held a 50-44 lead with one minute left in regulation. Yet, MG came back and took the win.
Junior Connor Bracken led MG with 15 points, Nelson hit four 3-point shots and had 14 points and senior Jacob Munz hit two triples and scored 10. Luke Tipton also had a pair of threes and scored eight. Monona Grove made nine shots from the arc, while Sauk Prairie had six.
Trevor Spray led Sauk Prairie with 14 points, Brandt Wilson had 13, and Peter Breunig scored 10.
Excellent free-throw shooting was also a factor as the Silver Eagles hit 13-of-17 attempts, and the Eagles made only 4-of-10.
The Silver Eagles are back home Friday, Jan. 31, to play Badger South Conference foe Monroe with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The Cheesemakers are 11-3 overall and tied with Stoughton for the conference lead with a record of 6-1. The Silver Eagles are two games back at 4-3.
