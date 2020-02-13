To the editor,
The people of Taiwan are tired of being lead around by mainland, Chinese communists.
Taiwan is a small island off of the coast of China with a population of 22.9 million people. They have been wanting to be free from China’s grip for a while, and a lot of people have fought for this freedom. As of right now, they are not considered to be an independent nation by the majority of the international community, but they have been trying to reach that status since the beginning of their island nation was formed.
As you may or may not know, there is a major election coming up in the hopefully soon to be sovereign nation of Taiwan. This election will decide whether their leader is fighting for further continuation of a relationship with China (making Taiwan more communist) or fighting for the freedom and protection of Taiwan. The people in the streets are hoping that their leader will make decisions to help them, not hurt them.
These people need support at this time from anyone that can help advocate for the freedom of Taiwan from the People’s Republic of China. If we can help Taiwan avoid the situation that Hong Kong has had to deal with recently, it would make more of a mark than we think. If the people don’t want to be communist, they should not be manipulated into voting for a leader that is backed by the Chinese communist party from the mainland. They should be free to make their own choice when it comes to the future of their nation.
Alyssa Stewart
Monona
