Fall water main flushing in Monona began Tuesday and will run about eight weeks between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Residents should refrain from using water for about one hour if they see flushing in their area.
Flushing removes natural minerals such as iron and calcium, which are harmless, but may discolor water. If residents notice discoloration, flush the faucets through the cold tap only until it is clear.
Check mymonona.com to see where crews are flushing. Call 222-2525 with questions.
