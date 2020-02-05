Host Madison La Follette held the Monona Grove High School girls basketball team to 11 first-half points to take 62-48 win on Feb. 1.
The Lancers put the game away in the first half with a 40-11 lead, although MG played better in the second half and outscored La Follette 37-22 to make the outcome closer.
Senior Jenny Gorton hit three of MG’s five 3-point baskets and scored 17 points, and junior Peighton Nelson knocked in 16 points.
The Lancers were led by Megan Lowery, who had 23 points along with two shots from the arc, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Malia Green had 15 points, and Evelyn Walker added 11 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
The Silver Eagles fell to 11-6 overall ad 6-3 in the Badger South Conference. Monona Grove returns home Friday, Feb. 7, for a league contest against Monroe with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The Silver Eagles beat the Cheesemakers 60-55 Jan. 3 at Monroe.
MG 68, Stoughton 31
The Monona Grove High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 68-31 victory over visiting Badger South Conference rival Stoughton on Jan. 28.
MG hit 14 3-point shots with junior Emma Goke and freshman Taylor Moreau each hitting four. Goke led all scorers with 18 points, and Moreau had 12. Nelson also hit a three and scored seven points, and junior Halle Olson sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored six. A total of 12 Silver Eagles put up points.
MG led 41-15 at halftime, and outscored the Vikings 27-16 in the second half. Monona Grove hit a solid 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Riley Royston led Stoughton with nine points.
It was MG’s second win over Stoughton this season after a 47-44 triumph in December. The Silver Eagles had not beaten Stoughton twice in one season since 2013-14.
