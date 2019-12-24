What started as a trio of cute holiday houses has ballooned to overtake the dining room and other areas of Tim and Linda Stanley’s home in Monona.
Even though the porcelain houses and accessory pieces number close to 750 (with about 400 houses alone), Linda Stanley prides herself on the fact she never paid full price for a single piece.
“There is not one that I bought brand new,” she said. “I’m not going to spend $100 for something, because then it’s like, ‘Oh, don’t touch.’ If my granddaughters pick this up and it falls and breaks, I’m not going to be all upset.”
Instead, Stanley finds her Christmas decorations at garage sales, estate sales, auctions, Goodwill, St. Vincent de Paul and other second-hand stores. Online searches will occasionally lead her to a sale, as well, and she gets a lot of help from her youngest son, Austin, 25.
All of the pieces belong to the Department 56 brand. At a garage sale as part of Wiener & Kraut Day in Waterloo three years ago, a friend told Linda Stanley about a trio of holiday houses she saw. Linda Stanley thought about it, Tim Stanley first objected, but eventually they turned the car around and bought the houses.
Today, there are displays in the front entryway, on the fireplace mantle, in the dining room (completely taken over by three villages), on a tree ladder in the kitchen, in and on the China hutch, in the laundry room and even ornaments hung on two Christmas trees. Power stripes make turning on the lights easy.
“It took me this year … probably a week to set it all up,” Linda Stanley said. “I have a train, but I wasn’t able to put it up this year.”
“That’s half of fun, setting it up and playing with it,” Tim Stanley added.
Linda Stanley said she enjoys setting up the displays, as well the sounds, lights and sight of the villages.
“I love them. It’s kind of therapeutic. It’s almost kind of like an adult dollhouse when I get all the houses up. Everything’s hooked up,” she said. “Then I can start putting the little people in, and it’s kind of fun with that. The other thing is it’s kind of neat, because it’s something he (Austin) and I watch for.”
Some of the more unique pieces are the chimney at the North Pole that emits liquid smoke, the fireworks display complete with the familiar sounds of the flares rising into the sky and a carousel that plays Christmas tunes.
“I like my carousel. This is probably the highest I paid for one … I paid $50 for that one,” Linda Stanley said. “Out of the different series, I like Snow Village better than the rest. I’m not sure why. I think maybe because they’re a little bit more colorful.”
She also favors the movie theater and train depot.
“I like the things that actually light up,” she said.
Most of the pieces she owns are retired, so you can’t buy them new anymore. She generally spends $4-$5 on pieces that when new sold for $30 and more.
Department 56 features several complete villages. Stanley has most if not all of the Snow Village, the North Pole series, the Dickens Village and the New England Village. She also has dozens of Snwobabies.
Stanley keeps track of her holiday hobby with an inventory document on her computer.
“I have everything logged so I know what I have,” she said.
And now she’s toying with the idea of expanding out from Christmas
Department 56 also produces a series of village and accessories for Easter and Halloween, as well as Snowbabies in other themes.
“They might be nursery rhyme-related or they might be just little Snowbabies with the fence, but it’s not necessarily winter or Christmas,” she said.
For now, though, everything will stay put until sometime in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.