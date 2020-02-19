In preparation for the start of the 2020 construction season for Interstate 39/90, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host an open house meeting for each of the three project segments – north, central and south. Each segment focuses on a different section of the interstate.
The Madison (north) segment will the focus of an open house from 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Town of Pleasant Springs Town Hall, 2354 Highway N, Stoughton. There is no scheduled presentation. Residents are invited to stop by at their convenience.
This year’s project will extend from Highway AB to north of Femrite Drive, including reconfiguring the interchange with Highway 12/18. The northbound interstate alignment will shift adjacent to I-39/90 southbound to provide a right exit lane for Highway 12/18 westbound, eliminating the current left exit.
When construction is complete in 2021, I-39/90 will feature three southbound lanes through this interchange with dedicated off ramp lanes to the beltline. Three northbound lanes will be constructed before and after the interchange, with accommodations for a potential third lane through the interchange core.
The contact for this segment is Mark Sponem, who can be reached at 608-884-1174 or mark.sponem@dot.wi.gov.
The Janesville (central) segment open house was Monday, Feb. 24, and the Beloit (south) segment open house will Thursday, March 5.
Information displayed at each meeting will only pertain to 2020 construction activities within that segment. Weather permitting, crews are planning to resume construction activities in early to mid-March.
