Three people were arrested and a fourth remains at large after Monona police recovered a stolen vehicle the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 27. It was the third stolen vehicle recovered in the city in the past week.
At about 4:41 p.m., a person called police that a vehicle driving recklessly almost hit their vehicle in the area of South Towne Drive and the beltline. The offending vehicle, described as a dark Lincoln, which turned out to be stolen, drove east from the beltline and cut through the Antlers Bar parking lot to the Royal Apartments at 2232 W. Broadway in Madison.
Two Monona officers who were in the area attempted to make contact with the vehicle. As they did so the driver rammed both the squad cars, and four occupants attempted to flee on foot.
An 18-year-old female passenger, Jazmine Ordonez was arrested at the scene. It was discovered during a search she was in possession of a loaded firearm.
The other three subjects, all males, fled north toward Lake Point Drive.
Additional officers, along with several municipal police K-9 units that just happened to be training directly across the street, assisted in setting up a perimeter and starting a track.
An 18-year-old male passenger, Damariyah Muhammad, was arrested in the 2200 block of Waunona Way. The 20-year-old male driver, James McGowan, attempted to flee by running across the ice on Lake Monona. He was taken into custody about 150 yards from shore by one of the police K-9 units. The fourth subject, identified as an 18-20-year-old skinny male black wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, red shirt and blue jeans was not located.
Ordonez was taken to the Dane County Jail and booked in on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
Muhammad was taken to jail and booked in on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, resisting arrest and felony bail jumping.
McGowan was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite and then to jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-driver, eluding an officer, resisting arrest, two counts of recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and several traffic violations.
The Monona Police Department was assisted by the Madison Police Department, the Town of Madison Police Department, and several police K-9 units from the Town of Madison, Verona, Maple Bluff and Middleton police departments.
