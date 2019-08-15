Madison police ended a standoff in the 4000 block of Monona Drive, after reports of a shot fired early Thursday morning.
A 52-year-old man has been taken into custody, and no one was hurt, police said.
Police report the outbound lanes on Monona Drive are open. One inbound lane, closest to the shooting scene, is still closed so squads can park as the investigation continues.
Traffic delays are expected.
At 1:33 a.m., police responded to a report of a shot being fired in a backyard of a residence in the 4000 block of Monona Drive.
Officers responding to the area established a perimeter and began attempts to speak with the male suspect, but those attempts went unanswered for several hours.
Additional tactical resources were called into the area to help with the situation.
Monona Drive between Cottage Grove Road and Buckeye Road was closed to through traffic for about six hours.
