A 65-year-old Madison man was arrested early in the morning Sunday, April 5, and charged with a felony operating while intoxicated, sixth offense.
Dane County deputies were notified a very intoxicated male was in Kwik Trip on Milwaukee Street in Madison. The deputy arrived and then observed an individual matching the description of the intoxicated male in the driver seat of a vehicle located in the nearby Woodman’s parking lot. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Hamid A. Issa was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge.
