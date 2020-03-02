State Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) will host candidate meet-and-greet events in the area this week.
“Since announcing my candidacy for the 16th Senate District of Wisconsin, it has been a pleasure to visit each community and to listen to the needs of community leaders, business owners and residents,” Sargent said. “Now, I am proud to announce an engagement tour across the 16th Senate District to be accessible to voters across the district, and to listen and learn how I can best serve.”
Upcoming events include 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 2, Beans n Cream Bakehouse, 1120 W. Main St., Sun Prairie; 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, SchoolGrounds Coffee House, 4691 Highway N, Cottage Grove; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, Monona Family Garden Restaurant, 6501 Bridge Road, Monona; and 8-9 a.m. Friday, March 6, McFarland House Café, 5923 Exchange St., McFarland.
Born and raised in Dane County, Sargent served on the Dane County Board prior to being elected to represent the 48th Assembly District.
