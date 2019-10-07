Freshman Morgan Heilman’s victories in the 50-backstroke and 100-backstroke lifted the Monona Grove High School girls swimming team to second place at the Saturday, Oct. 5, Warrior Swim Invitational at Waunakee High School.
Heilman’s time of 29.71 helped her win the shorter backstroke race by .19 seconds over second Alaina Sautebin of Waunakee. In the 100-yard event, she clocked in at 1:02.66, .34 seconds faster than Ella Graf of Waunakee.
Junior Brianna Back also had a successful day by winning the 100-freestyle with a time of 56.81, better than one second faster than second-place Savy Borroughs of Stoughton.
In the 50-butterfly, senior Mary O’Malley missed victory by .04 seconds as she took second place in 28.89. Back turned in a third-place finish in the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:05.16, freshman Emma Lippiatt took fourth in the 50-breaststroke with a time of 35.33, with senior teammate Hanna Doll ending in fifth. Lippiatt also finished fifth in the 100-breaststroke after a time of 1:17.61, and Liv Seymour’s time of 27.35 was good enough for fifth in the 50-freestyle
The Silver Eagles finished third in all three relay races as the 200-medley relay team of Heilman, Lippiatt, O’Malley and Liv Seymour completed the race in 1:59.60, better than five seconds behind race winner Baraboo.
The Silver Eagles also took the No. 3 spot in the 200-freestyle relay as seniors Sarah Townsend, Ari Smith, Tara Pysher and Seymour recorded a time of 1:50.65, more than five seconds behind winner Waunakee.
Monona Grove also took third place in the 300-freestyle relay as Pysher, Townsend, O’Malley and Back clocked in with a time of 2:53.90. Stoughton won the race in 2:49.37.
The Silver Eagles ended with 489 team points, 20 more than third-place Stoughton. Waunakee was the overall winner with 562 points.
The team visits McFarland on Tuesday, Oct. 15, for a Badger South Conference dual meet. The first race is scheduled for 6 p.m.
MG 128, Watertown 41
Heilman and Back won two individual events and both participated on two winning relay teams as the Monona Grove High School girls swimming team defeated Watertown 128-41 in a Badger South Conference dual on Oct. 1.
Heilman was victorious in the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:07.66 and the 100-butterfly in 1:05.29.
Back took wins in the 200-individual medley (2:20.67) and the 500-freestyle (5:46.61).
In the 200-medley relay, Back and Heilman teamed with O’Malley and Seymour to win the race in 1:59.69. Back and Heilman also participated in the 400-freestyle relay with Pysher and Seymour and ended up winners with a time of 3:56.32.
The 200-freestyle relay also belonged to the Silver Eagles as O’Malley, Seymour, Townsend and Pysher took first in 1:49.25.
Other MG winners included Townsend in the 100-freestyle (1:03.04), Jenna Russell in the 100-backstroke (1:10.89) and O’Malley in the 100-backstroke (1:15.82).
