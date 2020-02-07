The Monona Public Library is hosting a photography exhibit, “Under the Surface – A Photographic Journey of Hope and Healing,” through March 10.
The strength of water’s healing and restoration powers is on display in an exhibit of images created on the Great Lakes.
The exhibit consists of images created by clients in a residential treatment program called Northwest Passage, based in Webster, Wisconsin. In addition to photographs, the students wrote stories and poetry describing their experiences or feelings about the images.
The photography program is supported in part by Wisconsin Sea Grant at UW-Madison.
