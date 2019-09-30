The always reliable singles brackets came through again for the Monona Grove High School girls tennis team Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Badger Conference Tournament at the UW-Madison Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The Silver Eagles earned victories in three of the four flights as they finished first among 15 teams, and tied Madison Edgewood in total points based on results of the season’s dual matches.
Jewel Lindwall at No. 2 singles defeated Milton and Oregon to end up in the championship match against DeForest’s Lauren Armstrong. Lindwall won it in two sets, 6-4, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, MG’s Maelia Dziedzic won over Oregon and Sauk Prairie and took first place with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Riley Smith of Beaver Dam.
Monona Grove’s Payton Lee at No. 4 singles won matches over Baraboo and Beaver Dam, and then took the first-place contest over Waunakee’s Alexis Loomans in three sets, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
MG’s Hailey Munz couldn’t get past Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood in her first-place match, but it was close. After losing the first set 6-4, Munz rebounded to win the second set 7-5. In the third set, Deang came out on top with a 6-1 win.
In the doubles brackets, No. 1 Eva Kahmphouy and Cassie Antonson lost in the first round, and No. 2 Colleen Ross and Paigie Hanson along with No. 3 Maggie Davis and Mary Clark were defeated in the second round.
The Silver Eagles begin WIAA Division 1 subsectionals Monday, Oct. 7, at Stoughton. The sectionals will be contested Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Oconomowoc.
Madison Edgewood 4, MG 3
Madison Edgewood may have been the seventh ranked team in WIAA Division 2, but the Monona Grove High School girls tennis team came close to toppling the Crusaders in a Sept. 23 Badger South Conference dual.
Three sets were required in two flights, and MG won three of four singles matches before Madison Edgewood came away with a 4-3 win.
Munz at No. 1 singles got off to a slow start against her opponent, Deang of Edgewood, losing the first set 7-6 after a 7-5 tiebreaker. Munz came back in the second set to win 6-3, forcing a third set. It was another close battle, but Deang came away with another 7-6 win after beating Munz 7-5 in the tiebreaker.
Monona Grove’s No. 1 doubles team of Kahamphouy and Antonson also got into a dogfight with Edgewood’s Kelly smith and Sydney Raths.
The Silver Eagles duo won the first set 7-6 after taking a 9-7 tiebreaker. But Smith and Raths regrouped and took the next two sets, 6-0, 6-2. The other two doubles matches also went in favor of the Crusaders as No. 2 Ross and Hanson, and No. 3 Davis and Clark both lost in two sets.
Fortunately, Monona Grove earned victories in three singles matches as No. 2 Lindwall, No. 3 Dziedzic and No.4 Lee all won in two sets.
