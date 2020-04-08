To the editor,
It is election day in Wisconsin.
On this day that Wisconsin is holding an election, 15 people in Wisconsin died of the coronavirus and 138 new patients tested positive. At the same time, the National Guard is setting up tents in Milwaukee to house homeless people who have been infected. And we're having an election.
The Republicans who control the state Legislature refused to even debate the question when the governor called a special session to delay the election to a safer time.
It's no secret that the elite who control the Republican Party know that the lower the turnout, the better their chances of winning. Specifically, the lower the turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee counties, where the virus has hit hardest, the more likely their candidate for the state Supreme Court will win. To the Republican Party, holding an election in the midst of this national public health crisis is not a problem, it is an opportunity too good to pass up.
Last night, the City Council of Monona appointed a number of new election officials, many of them city employees, who volunteered to work the polls. It was necessary, because so many of our usual poll workers declined to work this election and rightly so. Alder Andy Kitslaar made an eloquent statement to the effect that in confirming the appointment of the new officials it felt like we were complicit in holding this election but recognizing that we had little choice.
Holding this election in the midst of a pandemic is worse than crazy or ridiculous, it reflects an evil indifference to the suffering and death of Wisconsin citizens. If illness and disease are necessary for Republicans to hold on to power, then that's what they are willing to do.
If Republicans are willing to force an election to go forward in order to secure a single seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, what will they do to hold on to national power this November? “Anything necessary” is the apparent answer. Anything.
Remember this day and fight back.
Doug Wood
Monona alder
