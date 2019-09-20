Race Day Events is helping coordinate The Ride 2019 (a non-competitive bike ride to benefit cancer research) on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The following Town of Cottage Grove Roads are included in the route:
• Deerfield Road from Olstad Road to Schadel Rpad
• South Jargo Road from Deerfield Roadd to Nora Road
• Highway BN from Schadel Road to Nora Road
• Nora Road from Highway BN to Coffeytown Road
• Coffeytown Road from Nora Road to Vilas Road
• Vilas Road from Coffeytown Road to Highway BB
• Highway BB from Vilas Road to Vilas Road
• Vilas Road from Highway BB to Gaston Road
• Gaston Road from Vilas Road to Highway T
Riders are expected to pass through this route from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
