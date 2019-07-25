If you’re lucky, you’ll discover a hobby that will give you a lifetime of good times and lasting memories.
That is certainly the case for Ken Koscik, a Monona resident the past 49 years. A former city engineer in the 1970s, he’s been building canoes as his hobby for more than five decades.
“I started building canoes in ’67 or ’68 out in Pennsylvania,” Koscik said Friday at the Monona Senior Center., where he addressed the Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO) group.
He shared the techniques of building canoes interspersed with stories from his five decades of experience.
“It’s a very simple process,” Koscik said. “If you can tie your shoes, you can build this boat.”
His first canoe was one from Popular Mechanics magazine. It had a Styrofoam core, was 16 feet long and weighed 110 pounds.
“We started building fiberglass canoes, racing them on the Wolf River,” he recalled.
One day as city engineer, he was driving a city truck and noticed someone in a Volkswagen with a canoe on it. He turned the truck around and followed the VW to the Four Lakes Yacht Club and kicked off a friendship with Chuck Howting, a friendship that lasts to this day.
“We started building wood strip canoes and racing them,” Koscik said.
Deciding to take the hobby up a notch, Koscik and two others chose to go to Brooklyn and take a class in canoe building.
“I have no secrets,” he said. “I’ve learned so many different things from different people in different jobs.”
Back home, he helped build canoes for various fundraisers to help the local Kiwanis Club and to benefit a child in Hustisford who needed a bone marrow transplant.
“Every one of these canoes has got a story,” he said.
Eventually, he connected with the Minnesota Canoe Association and was invited to teach a canoe building class in the area of Grand Marias, Minnesota. In 2009, he overheard a conversation by a couple Norwegians and started talking to them about the canoes and the class. The man from Norway said he’d return the next year to take the class.
Not only did he show up for the course, he asked Koscik to go to Norway and teach a class there.
“I wanted to jump up and down and say, ‘Where do you sign up?’” Koscik said.
In a class, a canoe can be built in seven days. On your own, it will take longer, he said.
“The first canoe that you build (if all the material is ready) … it’s going to take you 250 hours,” Koscik said. “The reason it takes so long is because you stand around and look at it, decide what you’re going to do next and then decide how you’re going to do it.”
Today, with help from one other person, Koscik can build a canoe in about 175 hours.
He has no plans to bring an end to his canoe building.
“I don’t know where the ride is going to end, but I’m going to stay on it as long as I can,” he said.
