Golfers and non-golfers are invited to give their input into the number of golf courses and location of holes operated by the city of Madison.
Madison Parks will conduct a pair of community engagement meetings over the next week, and an online survey is also available for residents to offer input.
The first meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ Evjue Commons, 3330 Atwood Ave. A second meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Goodman Maintenance Facility, 1402 Wingra Creek Parkway.
At the meetings, staff will provide an overview of the purpose and goals of the Task Force on Municipal Golf in Madison Parks, as well as the work completed to date, including potential course closure scenarios.
The city operates four golf courses, including the Monona Golf Course on Monona Drive.
While the task force has agreed that affordable and accessible municipal golf within the city is important to the community, it is working to determine the proper amount and location of holes to be offered, while at the same time considering other users and uses of the public space.
Information gathered at the meetings and online survey will be shared with the task force as members develop recommendations to be completed by May 1.
The survey is open through Tuesday, March 31, and can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/9X3H5GT.
For more information, contact Madison Parks at 266-4711 or parks@cityofmadison.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.