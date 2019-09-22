Sometimes, simply having more swimmers can help a team win meets. The Monona Grove High School girls swimming team with 34 participants, the largest in the Badger South Conference, took on a much smaller Fort Atkinson team Tuesday, Sept. 17, and came away with 121-49 win.
The Blackhawks had no swimmers competing in 10 of the 11 junior varsity events and patched together a varsity squad that couldn’t keep up with the faster Silver Eagles.
Head coach Kelly Pastika said the Silver Eagles win in the Sept. 14 Baraboo Relays gave the team a real boost.
“It made some of our swimmers realize they can go fast and can achieve the goals they want to achieve,” Pastika said. “That’s what led to our success today.”
Fort Atkinson’s lone bright spot was Emmi Belzer, who won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke. But all other races were dominated by MG swimmers, who took the top three places in three events.
Morgan Heilman took two events including the 200-individual medley in 2:23.65 followed by Hanna Doll and Emma Lippiatt. She also won by a 10-second margin in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:02.37.
The other 1-2-3 finishes came in the 200-freestyle as Brianna Back had a winning time of 2:05.10, followed by runner-up Sarah Townsend and third-place Gabby Holler, and in the 50-freestyle with Liv Seymour taking the win in 27.22 followed by Mary O’Malley and Tara Pysher, respectively.
The best race of the night came in the 500-freestyle where MG’s Belle Foley fought off a challenge by Fort Atkinson’s Grace Gustin and won with a time of 6:28.90, less than three seconds quicker than Gustin.
Other winners for the Silver Eagles included O’Malley in the 100-freestyle with a time of 59.69, the 200-medley relay with Heilman, Doll, O’Malley and Seymour winning with a time of 2:00.88, the 200-freestyle relay with Seymour, Pysher, Townsend and Back taking the race in 1:48.14, and the 400-freestyle relay with Heilman, O’Malley, Seymour and Back, which finished first in 3:59.85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.