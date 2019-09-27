Monona Grove High School senior Hannah Wendorf was euphoric when she read the email that she had been accepted into the summer music program at Boston University Tanglewood Institute, one of the premier training programs for young musicians.
“I was shocked, to be honest,” she said. “I knew that it was really competitive. I think I jumped up and down in my living room, because I was so excited.”
Wendorf was among select students from ages 10-20, who took part in the program from June 17 through Aug. 10 in Lenox, Massachusetts. Training programs include orchestra, voice, wind ensemble, piano, composition and harp, as well as workshops for individual instruments and string chamber music.
Wendorf participated in a two-week workshop for viola and a six-week program for orchestra.
“Everybody was there because they wanted to be there, and they wanted to get better,” she said. “That’s an experience that I haven’t quite had anything similar to.”
She said there are many dedicated musicians at Monona Grove, but the Tanglewood experience was a step above that.
“This was like the best two months of my entire life,” Wendorf said. “I met so many new friends from all over the place. It was easy to bond with people, because we all shared the same passion for music.”
After high school, she hopes to attend a music conservatory, with the goal of becoming a professional musician.
“Going to this program really solidified for me that I was making the right decision, just because it felt so much like home while I was there,” Wendorf said. “It was an experience that I’ve never quite had before. I felt challenged, but I really, really loved being challenged. It was a very supportive environment. Going into it, I was a little scared that it was going to be kind of competitive in a negative way, but that was not the case at all. Everybody was really supportive of each other. We were all self-motivated to work hard, and so being around that all the time kind of like motivated you to work extra hard.”
Carl Davick, instructor for the high school chamber and concert orchestra, and Janet Heinemann, strings teacher, both expressed their admiration for Wendorf and applauded her musical talent.
“Hannah brings all that experience and leadership back to her school orchestra,” Davick said. “She leads the way. Kids see how she goes about the process, and leads by example and with words as well. That’s what you want in your high school groups, different leaders standing out.”
To get to Tanglewood, Wendorf had to apply, which included an audition video.
“The viola workshop … was to work on your solo playing, and there were 12 of us,” she said. “The young artists orchestra … was … 100 students, but that was like strings, winds and brass, percussion.”
Students were from across the nation, with a few from other countries as well.
“I learned a lot of ways to improve my individual playing, but then I also acquired a lot of valuable ensemble skills, because we spent a lot of time in rehearsals,” she said.
In addition to the full orchestra, each musician was part of a small ensemble.
“One of the major things that I learned from the orchestra program was that in professional music, you always play behind the conductor,” Wendorf said. “That was kind of a new experience for me. In a lot of younger ensembles, you play with the conductor as a way of keeping everybody together.
“They really encouraged us to play behind them as a way of creating a musical conversation, which I thought was really, really fascinating.”
She also picked up more subtle awareness skills, whether that is awareness of the conductor or other musicians.
“The biggest challenge that I had was time management. The daily schedule was pretty packed with rehearsals, more so with the orchestra program than the workshop. We had to prepare a lot of repertoire in not very much time. We did a full hour and a half to two-hour long concert every two weeks. There was rehearsal every day for the orchestra and then at least three rehearsals a week with your quartet.”
Rehearsals were from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with time for lunch and an afternoon break. Evenings were spent as individual practice time.
Wendorf started playing viola – and piano – in fourth grade. She has since become a member of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra and takes private lessons to advance her skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.