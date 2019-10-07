The four singles brackets of the Monona Grove High School girls tennis team proved to be unstoppable again in an Oct. 3 non-conference match against McFarland.
The foursome stopped all McFarland singles flights in two sets as the Silver Eagles won a 5-2 decision.
MG No. 1 singles player Hailey Munz defeated the Spartans Michelle Butcher 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Jewel Lindwall topped Aeryn Olson 7-5, 6-2, No. 3 Maelia Dziedzic defated McFarland’s Laura Maudlin 6-3, 6-1, and No. 4 Payton Lee sent the Spartans Lexi Mazzara to her first loss of the season 6-0, 6-1.
McFarland earned two victories in doubles as No. 1 Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes knocked off MG’s Cassie Antonson and Paige Hanson 6-3, 6-2, and No. 3 Lauren Shields and Kimiya Pournik earned a 6-4, 6-4 win over Kate Walsh and Emma Lee.
Monona Grove’s Mary Clark and Maggie Davis won the No. 2 doubles match over McFarland’s Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
