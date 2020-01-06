Kristie Schilling’s experience in Monona primarily stems from being the CEO of the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) for the past five years in addition to serving on numerous committees and boards in a volunteer capacity.
Now, she is running for a position on the Monona City Council.
In her role, at MESBA, she promoted Monona on a regional stage to attract businesses to contribute to the tax base, market Monona's economic development opportunities and increase the city’s brand awareness.
“In addition to regularly ‘selling’ our community throughout the region as an excellent place to establish a business and raise a family, I organized numerous community activities to help the city be prepared for future trends,” she said. “In 2018, I organized the Mas Shootings – What Can We Do? forum that welcomed a panel of 12 professionals in partnership with the Dane County Executive’s Office where lawmakers, school districts representatives, law enforcement officials, and business leaders held a thoughtful and constructive conversation on how we can ensure that people feel safe in public places.”
She also had a hand in organizing the annual Earth Day cleanup where about 60 business professionals get together to clean up streets and beaches throughout Monona and the east side of Madison. Tasting for a Cause is a fundraiser for the local food pantry, St. Stephen’s, as well as Goodman Community Center and The River Food Pantry.
“My goal while leading MESBA was to see that all ‘boats in our community were elevated,’” Schilling said. “Lastly, organizing and bringing the Momentum Urban Arts Fest to Monona helped demonstrate how our city can be a leader in the arts and can host an event that will appeal to residents and visitors alike to grow our room tax revenue.
“I truly believe Monona can be an exemplary example of a small American city that is preparing for our changing times and embracing elements that will bring more vibrancy and culture to our main street.”
Election day is Tuesday, April 7.
