Elvis is still in the building.
Davis Beck, a 2018 graduate of Monona Grove High School, continues his quest to make a name for himself as an Elvis Presley tribute artist. Coming up Saturday, March 7, will be his sixth annual show at Badger Farms on Highway BB east of Cottage Grove.
“That was the first public venue,” Beck said. “They’re very nice to us. Our audience tends to really like it, how it’s decorated and outfitted there.”
The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $10.
He’s been performing since high school, but this show will have a few updates – new suits, lights and songs.
“I didn’t have the resources to do the backing tracks of the music, so I always sang on top of Elvis’ voice on the recordings,” Beck said. “Now, we have all the full backing tracks to almost every song of his.”
The first set will be the ever-popular 1970s jumpsuit Elvis era. The second set will be a mix of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s music.
A full band of seven backup performers will join Beck, all from his MGHS graduating class. Among them will be Cody Kleinsmith, who works full-time with Davis Beck Entertainment, located on West Cottage Grove Road in the village.
“I’ve been friends with him (Beck) since middle school,” Kleinsmith said. “I started playing guitar when I was 11. I actually started out with him just pressing play and pause on the music. After a couple years, I started playing alongside him.”
Kleinsmith is pursuing a full-time music career.
Back can sing more than 200 songs by Elvis and another 50 or so by other singers of the era.
“There are songs I like to listen more than I like to perform,” he said. “I think, performing wise, we like to do more upbeat, fun, fast songs.
“We specialize in Elvis. If there’s a request … to do the Beatles or Tom Jones or something, we can do that, too. We specialize in Elvis, but that doesn’t mean we only do Elvis.”
Regardless of the original singer, Beck tries to imitate a little something of the artist.
“We try and emulate whichever person sings the song,” Kleinsmith said.
Kleinsmith has his own guitarist who serves as an inspiration.
“When we do the Elvis stuff, I primarily take my influence from James Burton, who was Elvis lead guitar player from ’69 to ’77,” he said. “He’s my favorite guitar player, so I think I generally just kind of pick up things from him and throw it into everything that I do. Then, when we’re doing the variety stuff, that’s kind of where I get to let loose a little bit, kind of play more in my own style. “
Burton was a session player who performed on recordings with many stars.
There are several others who play backup on occasion; all are fellow MG graduates. Beck and his group have performed at the Hot2Trot run and Marketplace Dayz, and they hope to expand the boundaries of their playing venues.
“It’s been getting pretty booked up,” Beck said. “We’ve been doing pretty good, and we’re very proud of ourselves for doing that.”
Beck’s goals are much more far-reaching than southern Wisconsin.
“I’d like to go as far as it can possible take us,” he said. “I’d love to have a full band, travel the country if not the world, doing what we like to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.