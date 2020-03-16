Because of the COVID-19, voters in Dane County are strongly urged to vote absentee for the April 7 spring election and presidential preference primary.
“Polls will be open in Dane County for those who need them on election day, but most voters should vote absentee for this election. We are going to run this election as scheduled so plan today,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. “I strongly urge Dane County residents to request an absentee ballot as soon as possible and register electronically if needed.”
Acting by Wednesday, March 18, is especially important for anyone who needs to register to vote by mail, McDonell said. If a voter’s name or address has changed since the last election, they need to register with their current information. Check your registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”
After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk's office through Friday, April 3, or at the polling place on election day.
Residents who know they are registered but cannot find themselves on the website should contact their clerk or Wisconsin Elections Commission. Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote should call their municipal clerk’s office or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-868-3947 or 261-8005.
The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them is Thursday, April 2.
