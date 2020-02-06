The Department of Public Health is looking for information regarding a dog that bit a woman around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Walmart parking lot on Nakoosa Trail. The dog is described as medium-sized, black and fluffy.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the police and fire dispatcher at 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.
If the animal is not located, it is possible this animal may go on to bite someone else. It will also mean the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.
