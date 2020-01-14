On April 7, Jennifer Kuhr seeks to keep her seat on the Monona City Council.
Kuhr was chosen by the council to fill the seat vacated by Mayor Mary O’Connor in 2017 and was elected to a full term in 2018.
Kuhr will hold a meet-and-greet from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Agnelo’s on Monona Drive.
With degrees in political science and public administration from UW-Stevens Point, Kuhr’s knowledge about the function of local government is expansive, and she believes strongly that serving on the Monona City Council is a great way to meet her neighbors and help translate their concerns into realistic and responsible solutions for the community. Kuhr’s approach to the challenges facing Monona will be to exercise fiscal responsibility while keeping Monona an accessible, sustainable and vibrant community.
Kuhr chairs the public works, landmarks commission and community media committees. She also serves as the alder representative on the library board.
“I enjoy meeting one-on-one with residents to hear about their priorities for the city and look for ways to address their needs,” she said. “I can’t always fix the issues, but the perspectives of all Mononans are valuable and should be considered by city leaders as we work together to improve Monona."
In 2018, she was involved in the city’s response to the record flooding event, supporting the mayor and dedicated city staff getting the most up to date information to residents. Improving the city’s communications strategy has been one of Kuhr’s areas of interest over the last two years. She led a team along with Alder Nancy Moore to commission a communications needs assessment that has resulted in a revamp of the city’s website. Kuhr hopes to see a continued focus on city communications to ensure that residents are getting the information they need when they need it.
Kuhr is a grants and contracts specialist with UW-Madison and has worked in higher education for the past 19 years. She is passionate about water resources and volunteers regularly with the River Alliance of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Trout Unlimited. Kuhr also serves as a co-chair for the Jan. 25 Loud in the Library fundraising event for the Monona Public Library.
