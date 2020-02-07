The Monona Public Library will host an informational session on the 2020 census and Real ID from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
In addition to four election dates, 2020 will usher in two big events at a national level. The 2020 Census will take place April 1 and, for the first time, residents can participate online, as well as by mail or phone. On Oct. 1, Real ID requirements will go into effect, requiring all air travelers to present identification that meets new security standards.
Learn all you need to know about these two topics. Registration is appreciated. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
