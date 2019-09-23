Senior Jacob Munz scored twice in the second half to lead the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team to a 3-2 win over visiting Waunakee in a Friday, Sept. 20, Badger Conference crossover game.
After a scoreless tie in the first half, Waunakee’s Sam Acker scored the first goal in the second half, but Munz responded with the equalizer off an assist from Daniel Grady and the lead goal off Zach Zielke’s helper.
Gaston Marchetti increased the MG lead to 3-1 with Muhammed Kambi earning the assist. Casey Fisher of Waunakee cut the lead to 3-2, but the Warriors couldn’t get the tying goal.
Silver Eagle goaltenders Carter Kuhl and Jake Havertape each allowed one goal but combined to make seven saves. Joey Fuhremann stopped seven shots for Waunakee.
The win improved Monona Grove’s record to 7-1-1 overall. The Silver Eagles moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Monona Grove plays another conference crossover match Thursday, Sept. 26, at Mount Horeb with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
MG 6, Monroe 0
Connor Bracken had a huge night at Monroe with three goals and two assists as the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team melted the Cheesemakers 6-0 Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Honey Creek Park.
Bracken put the Silver Eagles on the board 47 seconds into the game off a helper by Zielke and assisted on Exander Rains’ goal two minutes later. After Grady put MG ahead 3-0 in the 14th minute, Bracken earned another assist just before halftime off Lawson Ruesch’s goal.
In the second half, Bracken scored twice in the 49th and 66th minute. Havertape saved two shots in net for MG, and the goalie tandem of Julio Vasquez and Aidan Lambert combined to make 15 saves for the Cheesemakers.
