Monona Grove High School athletes had a lot of shining moments in 2019 with several gaining recognition in state tournaments. Here are some highlights of the year in sports at Monona Grove.
Peyton Jenks-Recker wins state title in vault
Hard work and perseverance were Payton Jenks-Recker’s trademarks throughout her high school gymnastics career at Monona Grove under head coach Jenny Capouch. It all paid off at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament as Jenks-Recker scored a 9.500 in the vault and won first place.
To get to state, Jenks-Recker pulled out a dazzling performance at the Mount Horeb sectionals where she won the vault with a score of 9.500 and finished third in the all-around as she accumulated 35.400 points in the vault, balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise.
Hailey Munz returns to girls state tennis tournament for fourth straight year
A widely recognized talent since her days as a freshman, Hailey Munz annually punched her ticket to the WIAA Division 1 girls state tennis tournament all four years as a player.
She spent two years on the Silver Eagles No. 1 doubles team with Amanda Newman with the duo winning the state title in 2017. After Newman graduated, Munz continued to be successful as the No. 1 singles player in her junior and senior years.
As a senior, Munz compiled a 21-9 record and was the 12th seed at state. She won her first two matches but was eliminated in the third round. Still, Munz’s final season was a great way for her to cap off a very, successful tennis career.
Monona Grove boys swimming takes second at state
After four consecutive years of taking home the gold trophy at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, the Silver Eagles under head coach Kelly Chadesh had to settle for second in 2019.
But that in itself was a major accomplishment after the 2018 champions graduated multi-state champions Ben McDade and Eric Storms and a number of other accomplished swimmers that helped put MG boys swimming on the map.
In the state tournament held at the UW-Madison Natatorium, sophomore Jacob Douberly was second in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200-freestyle, senior Josh Douberly was third in both the 100-freestyle and 100-breaststroke, and freshman Cameron Tejeda was seventh in the 100-backstroke and ninth in the 100-butterfly. The Silver Eagles also did well in the relays with a third in the 400-freestyle, fourth in the 200-medley and fifth in the 200-freestyle.
McKenna Warnock named Wisconsin’s Miss Basketball
While her teammates deserve much of the credit, McKenna Warnock acted as a dominating force in Monona Grove High School girls basketball, not just for her ability to score but also her skills in rebounding, defense and passing.
Warnock earned high school basketball’s most prestigious honor with 2,311 career points and 954 rebounds, plus an average 2.8 assists, 2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. Warnock hit 48 percent of her shots from the field and 32 percent from the free-throw line.
The 6-foot-1 forward is now playing for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team where she was averaging 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in her first 12 games.
Nelson, Jacob Munz have deep run in boys state tennis tournament
Senior Caden Nelson and junior Jacob Munz entered the WIAA Division 1 boys state tennis tournament with a record of 28-2 and the 12th seed in the doubles tournament.
After winning the first two rounds in two sets, the duo survived a three-set battle against fifth-seeded Colin Knutson and Nick Fisher of Brookfield East and took on fourth-ranked Ben Fredeen and Michael Vivian of Green Bay Southwest in the next round. Nelson and Munz captured the first set, 6-1, but lost the second and third set by identical scores of 6-3, 6-3.
The twosome finished eighth out of 64 doubles teams competing in the tournament at UW-Madison’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.