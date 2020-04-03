Names of the five finalists for the job of Monona fire chief/EMS director were announced by city officials Friday, April 3.
The candidates participated in remote interviews with the police and fire commission on Monday, April6, and Wednesday, April 8, due to COVID-19 considerations, City Administrator Bryan Gadow said.
The candidates are:
– Chris Ackley, captain, Beaver Dam Fire Department since 2014, 10 years of fire service experience, additional part-time firefighter and paramedic experience in Lake County Fire Department and Town of Blooming Grove.
– Garth Schumacher, fire captain, Fond du Lac Fire-Rescue since 2014, 20 years of fire service experience, employed by Fond du Lac Fire-Rescue since 2000.
– Suzanne Neumann, lieutenant, Bloomfield Genoa City Fire/Rescue since 2014, 16 years of fire service experience, additional part-time firefighter and paramedic experience at the Elkhorn Area Fire and Rescue Department.
– Aaron Swaney, fire chief, Jackson Fire Department since 2016, 21 years of fire service experience, additional full-time firefighter and paramedic experience at Rhinelander Fire Department.
– Anthony Rauterberg, fire lieutenant (battalion chief), Altoona (Iowa) Fire Department since 2016, 16 years of fire service experience, additional part-time firefighter and paramedic experience in Pleasant Hill (Iowa), Clive (Iowa), Windsor Heights (Iowa) and Saint Francis (Iowa) fire departments.
Gadow said 24 people applied for the vacancy created by the retirement of Scott Sullivan.
An internal screening committee narrowed the applicant pool to the five finalists.
Following these initial interviews, the police and fire commission expects to have one or more finalists to select from to become the city’s new chief.
