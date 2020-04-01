A crossover ceremony called the Blue and Gold Banquet was held a few weeks ago when local Cub Scouts who earned the Arrow of Light Award at the Webelos level cross over a bridge symbolizing the leaving of Cub Scouts and joining Boy Scouts.
From Pack 145 of Cottage Grove, seven boys crossed over. Five boys were received by Troop 145 of Cottage Grovem and two boys were received by Troop 88 of Deerfield.
Among the youths and adults taking part in the ceremony were Tyler Donkersgoed, Austin Donkersgoed, Riley Gilbertson, Lucas Elliot, Scoutmaster Tom Bender, Alix Gullickson, Brady Zoellick, Aidan Voate, Alex Baumgarten, Fynten Wurgler, Brian Engelson, Scoutmaster Tom Knickmeier, Alex Krause, Jake Dockter, Brandon Engelson and Ron Mabie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.