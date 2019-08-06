There was never a shortage of offense by Monona when the Home Talent League baseball team played Aug. 1 at Columbus.
The Braves had 23 hits and scored seven runs in the second inning, 13 in the fourth and five in the fifth to crush the Crawdads 30-3 in five innings.
Manager/first baseman Vince Schmitz led the offense with two home runs among his four hits. Beau Goff had five hits including a homer, and outfielder Tony Raffel also had five hits. Kian O’Brien, Jordan Carlson and Dan Stefansky each had a pair of hits.
Braves starter Corey Schmidt allowed three earned runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.
Columbus committed four errors.
Montello 6, Monona 5
The Granite-Jaxx scored three runs in the seventh inning and held on to knock off the Braves on Friday at Ahuska Park. Monona pounded 12 hits, all against Montello starter Curtis Morgan, with Kody Parman going 3-for-5 including a double. Goff had two doubles, and Schmitz hit a home run.
Carlson, Dan Genrich and Stefansky each had two hits for the Braves.
Zac Najacht struck out two, walked two and allowed three earned runs and three hits in six innings, but Andy Swanson was tagged with the loss after allowing three earned runs and two hits in three innings.
Morgan had 10 strikeouts and two walks on the mound for Montello.
