October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and GiGi’s Playhouse will celebrate with an “i have a Voice” gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Lake Windsor Country Club in Windsor.
GiGi’s Playhouse, 4104 Monona Drive, is Madison’s only Down syndrome achievement center.
To help spread awareness for the playhouse and the Down syndrome community, GiGi’s has been chosen to be an Adams Outdoor Wisconsin-Collaborate partner. As part of this yearlong advertising campaign, Adams has donated $250,000 worth of advertising including six posters and two bulletins that rotate within the Madison market for one full year. The playhouse will also receive advertising space on Adams’ five digital boards
throughout the Madison area.
The Madison Playhouse is one of 46 GiGi’s Playhouse Down syndrome achievement centers in the U.S. and Mexico. GiGi’s Madison opened in 2016 and serves more than 300 families.
Funds raised from the gala allow GiGi’s to offer educational programming free of charge to families. The gala will include a cash bar, dinner, silent auction, wine pull, dueling pianos and more.
Gala tickets are now available for $125 per person, and there are opportunities for corporate or family sponsorships. For tickets and sponsorship information, go to https://gigisplayhouse.org/madison/gala.
