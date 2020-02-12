Applications for the position of Monona fire chief are being accepted now through March 9.
“We will be soliciting widely, placing the advertisement in various fire-service-related professional associations, government job recruitment sites and local media,” said Bryan Gadow, city administrator. “The search will be led by the city’s police and fire commission, with assistance from city staff.”
Scott Sullivan, who has held the job for 10 years, will retire March 31.
The city is seeking what it describes as an experienced and visionary fire chief and EMS director for its combination department of nine full-time firefighter/paramedics and 35 paid-on-call firefighters. It’s preferred the new chief have at least 15 years of experience, including at least five in a supervisory or management role.
The salary for the new chief will be between $90,000 and $110,000, depending on qualifications.
According to the job description, the selected candidate will be required to live within 15 miles of the Monona city limits within six months of hire to respond promptly to emergencies and any other problems within the community (with an exception upon special circumstances).
