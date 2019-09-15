Running back/defensive back Brady Killerlain returned to the Monona Grove High School football team lineup Friday, Sept. 13, against visiting Milton and made some immediate contributions.
He ran for two touchdowns and made four tackles including a quarterback sack. But the Silver Eagles, coming off their first win the previous week against Monroe, made some costly mistakes and were whistled for 11 penalties for 65 yards as the Red Hawks improved to 4-0 overall with a 27-20 win.
MG dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the Badger South Conference, heading into the Friday, Sept. 20, league game at Watertown, which is coming off a 35-13 loss at Monroe.
As for Killerlain, it didn’t take long for him to have a positive impact on MG. After running 8 yards on the opening play of the game, he took off on a 70-yard touchdown run to put MG ahead 7-0 with 41 seconds gone in the game. Killerlain said it was great to return to the football field and thrilling to score the Silver Eagles first touchdown.
“It was wide open. I didn’t have to do anything.” he said. “Our linemen did everything.”
The Red Hawks came back to tie the game at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Jerry Jones and then added two second-quarter touchdowns, first on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Evan Jordhal to Hunter Pernot and then a 5-yard toss to Kai Kerl to put Milton on top 21-7 with 7:53 left in the first half.
Monona Grove went on a good drive in its next possession as quarterback Camron Benhke connected with Kameron Rueter on a 23-yard pass, Owen Croak on a 9-yard reception and Henry Walsh with a 14-yard throw to put the ball on the Milton 3-yard line. But MG fumbled the ball and Milton recovered inside the 5.
An unsportsmanlike penalty by the Silver Eagles helped Milton move up to its own 32 before it was forced to punt in the closing seconds of the half. But the Silver Eagles Tyler Dahlhauser broke through to block the punt and MG took possession on the Milton 21-yard line with 21 seconds before the break. Behnke then hit Walsh with a 16-yard scoring strike as MG reduced Milton’s lead to 21-14 at halftime.
The Red Hawks added another touchdown on its first possession of the second half as Jordahl sprinted 40 yards to put the ball on the MG 11. Jones later scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run to put the Red Hawks on top 27-14 with 7:27 left in the third quarter.
The Silver Eagles came back on its next possession as Behnke connected with Oliver Huston to put the ball on the Milton 6. But MG had to give up the ball after a 6-yard quarterback sack and an incomplete pass on 4th and goal from the 13.
Monona Grove got the ball back with 1:03 left in the third quarter and started moving the ball again as Behnke completed four passes, two to Rueter, and one to Croak to Huston to place the ball the ball on the Milton 13. Killerlain added to MG’s point total with a 6-yard touchdown run as MG trailed 27-20 with 9:38 left in the game.
After Milton was forced to surrender the ball on downs, Monona Grove went on another pursuit of getting the tying touchdown as Killerlain caught a 25-yard pass and a pass interference play in the end zone put the ball at the Milton 14 with under five minutes to play.
On 4th down and 8, Behnke’s pass to Killerlain in the right corner of the end zone was batted away by Milton defenders, and the Red Hawks regained possession with 3:44 left in the game.
Chances for a comeback looked dim, but Dahlhauser gave his team new hope with his second blocked punt of the game to put MG at the Red Hawks 18 with 1:20 to play. After an incomplete pass and a running play that gained negative yardage, MG was faced with a 4th and 12 at Milton’s 20.
Behnke tried to hit Walsh with a pass in the far-right corner of the end zone, but it was incomplete. Milton regained possession in the closing seconds and took a knee to end the game.
Head coach Brandon Beckwith suggested his team was tentative on some plays and afraid of making errors.
“Sometimes you are afraid to make a mistake. Sometimes you do things that are out of character,” Beckwith said. “We just have to grow from it, and we have to get better from here.”
MG earned a slight edge over Milton on offense with 356 yards total offense vs. 350. Behnke completed 15-of-27 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown with Walsh snaring four passes, and Croak, Reuter and Killerlain had three each. Killerlain led MG runners with 131 yards rushing.
On defense, Mitch Hunter and Dahlhauser each had eight total tackles. Hunter said his team was disappointed by the loss but will grow from it.
“I was ready to play fast, get low and make plays,” Hunter said. “It hurts, but there’s nothing like playing with heart and accepting the ups and downs of football. He just need to come back and finish harder than ever.”
