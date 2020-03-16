To the editor,
I am writing to share my support to re-elect Molly Grupe to the city council for a second term. She is a dedicated council member who advocates for the citizens of Monona with sincerity and perseverance. I am lucky to serve on the mass transit committee with her and have witnessed her leadership capabilities first hand. I am most impressed by her ability to listen to what others have to say and find empathy for those from different backgrounds or in different stages of life. Supporting her means supporting a qualified, competent and authentically nice person to represent you on the council.
Douglas Pahl
Monona
