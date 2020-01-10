Monroe’s Blaze Janecke scored a three-goal hat trick and the Monona Grove High School boys hockey team was outshot 46-21 as it suffered a 4-2 defeat to the host Cheesemakers on Jan. 7.
Janecke scored the game’s first goal in the first period and added two more in the second as Monroe led 5-0 heading into the second intermission.
The Silver Eagles finally got on the board in the third period as Brandon Churches tallied at 4:36 off an assist from Sebastian Karns-Bingham and Keaton Straka added the team’s second goal at 10:21 with Sam Suski and Max Unitan getting the assists.
But MG couldn’t get closer, as Monroe improved to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in the Badger South Conference. The Cheesemakers are having their most successful season since starting out as a team in 2012.
MG goaltender Andrew Gilbertson saved 42-of-46 shots. Monroe’s Heath Bear made 19 saves.
