A Dane County deputy arrested a driver for her sixth offense operating while intoxicated in the Town of Blooming Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
A about 1:05 a.m., the deputy arrested Tyree T. Wakefield, 53, of Monona, after conducting a traffic stop for speeding. Wakefield was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI.
