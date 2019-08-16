To the editor,
I live in an area that doesn’t have sidewalks and is unlikely to see them proposed in my lifetime. But I sympathize with people who fear sidewalks would change the look and feel of their neighborhood. There’s an environmentally responsible way to accommodate sidewalk advocates, though: Simply make streets narrower. There would be no need to cut down countless trees that contribute not only to Monona’s beauty but turn greenhouse gases into growth rings for the enjoyment of future generations. Monona was laid out when the automobile was king. We need not perpetuate the mistakes of the past, despite what the “planners” propose.
Rich Eggleston
Fitchburg
