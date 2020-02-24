You don’t need to be an adult to volunteer.
For proof of that, one only needs to look at Girl Scout Troop 1093 in Cottage Grove.
The girls, with leaders Rebecca Johnson and MaryAnn Steiner, have been together since Daisies in kindergarten and are now Cadettes in sixth grade. They have been meeting at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church since forming.
Since we meet where the Cottage Grove Food Pantry is located, we have coordinated many volunteer activities with Kathy Stapleton (food pantry coordinator),” Steiner said. “The girls have helped fill the holiday boxes (Thanksgiving and Christmas) and made cards to include in the boxes. When Kathy needs help for a special project, she just calls and the girls can usually help.”
Last fall, the girls completed a project they worked on for several months. They started with the Little Free Library that was installed at the UW Health Cottage Grove Clinic. That was part of their Bronze Project.
“We still collect gently used books for anyone who wants to donate to us, or they can drop at the clinic directly,” Steiner said. “At the same time they were working on the library, Micah Vandenbranden (father of Brooklyn, troop member) gave his time, expertise and many supplies to teach the girls some construction skills. They made what they named a Hygiene Hut.”
Prior to beginning, some of the girls met with the Bryn Mawr Church Council to propose installing the hut outside of the church, located close to the Cottage Grove Food Pantry. They used money they earned from cookie sales and other fundraising to purchase supplies to build the pantry.
They decided on a Hygiene Hut because the food pantry provides food, but families on limited incomes may also have difficulty purchasing personal care items, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, toilet paper and other items.
The Troop sponsored the Girl Scouts area winter dance and asked for donations from other Scouts attending the dance. In addition, the Children's Dental Center of Madison made donations as requested by troop girls.
Each month, prior to the troop’s meetings, one of the girls checks supplies and restocks from items donated.
Anyone interested in donating personal care items or funds to support the Hygiene Hut project can contact the troop.
This year, the girls will begin to work on their Silver Project (a project for Cadettes) and are discussing ideas and ways to help the community.
