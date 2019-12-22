Town of Cottage Grove residents have new options for paying the 2019 property tax bills. This year, they can use a debit card or credit card.
These payments can be made in person at the town hall or online at http://paytax.towncg.net. A 2.65 percent fee will be imposed and revealed prior to the confirmation of the payment.
Payments can also be made by check or money order.
Checks or money orders should be made payable to the Town of Cottage Grove and mailed to Town of Cottage Grove, P.O. Box 176, Cottage Grove, WI 53527-0176, or taken to the town hall at 4058 Highway N. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays, or deposited in the drop box underneath the bulletin board facing the parking lot. Include your phone number on the check.
Payments will be deposited the day they are received, regardless of check date. Those who would like a receipt for a mailed payment must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the payment. Self-service receipts will be available online at http://accessdane.co.dane.wi.us/, in mid-January for payments submitted in December, and in mid-February for payments submitted in January.
Payments made by mail must be postmarked no later than Jan. 31 to avoid penalties. For those who want claim the payment on their 2019 income tax return, officials must receive the payment no later than Dec. 31. Receipts for payments received in 2020 will show that payment was made in 2020, regardless of postmark date.
Dog license renewal notices are enclosed with the tax bill.
Dane County raised the dog tax by $5 for 2020 to support the humane society. Fees are $18.25 per dog if neutered or spayed, otherwise $23.25. Multiple dog licenses are $50.25 for up to 12 dogs. Residents can mail the dog license renewal form and payment with the tax bill, but it must be paid with a separate check from the property tax payment.
Also new this year, dog licenses can be paid with a debit or credit card at http://renewdog.towncg.net. Online payments will be subject to a 2.65 percent fee ($1 minimum), which will be disclosed prior to confirmation of the payment.
Any new dogs must be licensed by the time they are 5 months of age. Dog licenses issued after April 1 will be subject to a $5 late charge.
