Monona Community Media will host a pair of candidate debates Sunday, March 22, in the Municipal Room at the Monona Public Library.
Candidates for the Monona Grove School Board will debate at 1:30 p.m.
Candidates are incumbents Susan Fox, Monona, and Loreen Gage, Cottage Grove, and newcomers Chris Bondurant, Monona, and Elizabeth Cook, Cottage Grove.
The top two vote-getters will serve three-year terms, and the third-place candidate will serve one year.
Residents running for Monona City Council will debate at 3:30 p.m.
Four candidates are seeking three spots on the Monona City Council. Each will be for a two-year term.
Candidates are incumbents Jennifer Kuhr and Molly Grupe, and newcomers Christopher Henderson and Kristie Schilling.
Election day is Tuesday, April 7.
