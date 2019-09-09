The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for its annual Citizens Academy.
Once a year, the sheriff’s office invites residents to participate in an 11-week program, giving them an inside look at everything the sheriff’s office does. Anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Dane County can apply.
Space is limited in the class to allow for some hands-on experience during the weekly events, and applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. Selected members will have the opportunity to see a different aspect of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office each week, including a K-9 demonstration, use of force scenarios, a tour of the Dane County Jail and presentations from the special teams and Crime Scene Unit.
The class will meet from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays at various locations around Dane County, starting Oct. 2 and running through Dec. 11.
Applicants must submit to a background check and must provide their own transportation to attend the class. For an application, visit www.danesheriff.com and click on events.
Applications can be sent via email to Schaffer@danesheriff.com or mailed to Public Safety Building, Attn: Elise Schaffer, PIO. 115 W. Doty St., Madison, WI, 53703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.