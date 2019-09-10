Despite no victories, the Monona Grove High School girls swimming team came away with a fifth-place finish Sept. 5 in Badger South Relays at Stoughton High School.
The Silver Eagles captured two second-place finishes as the 200-yard breaststroke team of Mary O’Malley, Emma Lippiatt, Hanna Doll and Brianna Back had a time of 2:19.40 to finish behind first-place McFarland.
The 400-freestyle relay with O’Malley, Morgan Heilman, Liv Seymour and Back had a time of 3:51.21 to finish less than four seconds behind race winner Madison Edgewood.
Monona Grove’s 200-freestyle relay ended up third as Sarah Townsend, Tara Pysher, Meg Keith and Seymour had a time of 1:52.15. The Silver Eagles 100-freestyle relay and 400-medley both took fourth place, and the 200-medley and 200-backstroke quartets ended up fifth.
Monona Grove’s next event is Saturday with a relay meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. The first swim is scheduled for 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.