New apartments are available, and one new restaurant is open as part of the Monona Riverfront Redevelopment Project, others are expected to open soon, and the third phase is being discussed by Galway Companies, developer of the site.
“It’s the culmination of a lot of work, a lot of years,” said Tom Stolper, chairman of the community development authority.
The Current offers 96 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The complex features a public dock, underground parking, a fitness center, a rooftop terrace, outdoor grilling station, a club room with a full kitchen and wet bar, and more.
Buck & Honey’s restaurant opened last month. Expected to open yet this summer are The Tasting Room, Forage Kitchen and True Coffee.
Stolper said a local family made available to Buck & Honey’s several old photos of boats along the Yahara River that are part of the restaurant’s décor.
“It’s really fabulous, particularly for someone who remembers back in the day it was really there,” he said. “It’s kind of neat.”
A little behind schedule is the Avid Hotel. The 98-room, five-story hotel will be located directly west of the apartment and commercial space in the development. It was first announced the hotel would open yet this summer as the second phase of the redevelopment project.
“The current projected opening is Thanksgiving-ish,” Stolper said. “It’s underway. What you see there is what it’s going to be. It’s not finished, but it’s not going to get any higher, it’s not getting any wider or any deeper.”
A third phase, along Bridge Road and north of Monona Bank, will be an apartment complex with about 140-160 units.
“The developers are going through various processes internally to figure out what to do,” Stolper said. “They would just as soon do it sooner rather than later, which is something I encourage. It’s good for the city. It’s good for the TIF district, so the faster the better.”
Also expected to be completed soon is the public park north of The Current.
“It’s got a stage for events during the summer,” Mayor Mary O’Connor said. “We are also going to have a seasonal ice rink there similar to what’s at the Edgewater (in Madison).”
The park will also feature a shelter and concession stand.
