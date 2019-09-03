Daniel Grady scored two goals and Zach Zielke had a goal and an assist as the Silver Eagles rolled past host DeForest on Aug. 27.
Grady put MG on the board in the eighth minutes and Connor Bracken increased the lead to 2-0 in the closing seconds. Zielke tallied 11 minutes into the second half, and Grady scored his second goal off a Zielke assist two minutes later.
The Norskis had only one shot on goal against MG’s goalie tandem Carter Kuhl and Jake Havertape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.